Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Kiwanis Youth Baseball: First Federal vs. Wampler's 06-21-21

The News-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Evan Conn and Alli Adams call the action from Zahnd Park for game two of the quarterfinals of the Youth Baseball Playoffs.

www.news-gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Youth Baseball#First Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballKokomo Perspective

Chip Hale will make $500K in first season as Wildcats' baseball coach

Chip Hale will earn $500,000 plus bonuses in his first season as the Arizona Wildcats' baseball coach, with $5,000 escalators kicking in every year as part of his new, five-year contract. The UA released Hale's contract details before introducing him Wednesday as Jay Johnson's successor. Johnson left the UA two...
MLBchatsports.com

Best Players of the Paul Mainieri Era: #19 Jared Poché

Pitcher wins are, apparently, an overrated stat in baseball. I don’t know where I stand on that statement. I barely watch MLB; whatever baseball I do watch is solely focused on LSU, and even then I don’t watch as much as PodKatt or Adam. But I know this: for a...
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Sportstalk with Scott Beatty and Evan Conn 7-8-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott and Evan talk with Illini Track and Field great Craig Virgin on today's passing of Coach Gary Wieneke. Colin Likas of The News-Gazette joins the conversation to talk Illini Football and Basketball.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Jake Diekman: Tallies seventh save

Diekman allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Astros. Diekman earned his seventh save of the season, but his first since May 26. He was presumably called upon in favor of Lou Trivino due to lefties Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker being due up in the final frame. Given that Trivino has racked up 13 saves to this point in the season -- seven of which came since Diekman's most recent save prior to Thursday -- he should be considered the Athletics' primary closer. However, with Trevor Rosenthal (hip/shoulder) ruled out for the season, Diekman should still see occasional save chances moving forward.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB draft profile: RHP Jack Leiter could help the Tigers soon after being drafted

High school players with a first-round projection usually take the money to turn pro. The millions of dollars teams shove at them are hard to turn down; that kind of money can stabilize an uncertain future, not to mention all the fun stuff it can buy in the meantime. Much like in literal gambling, when sports players bet on their future selves to improve their draft position, they wind up watching their paychecks shrink as they struggle to adapt to better competition.
College SportsThe News-Gazette

Inside Illini Football Episode 25: Recruiting and NIL

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sports editor Matt Daniels and beat writer Colin Likas discuss the latest three verbal commitments to Illinois football, as well as an in-state target who soon will make a decision. They also dive into more name/image/likeness discussion and draft 10 current Illini who can thrive off it.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Spencer Strider strikes out 11

Nolan Kingham looked to rebound from a rough Triple-A debut and was on the hill for the Gwinnett Stripers as they looked for their 24th win of the season. Spencer Strider stepped onto the mound for the Mississippi Braves and looked to keep them rolling while the lower minors turned to Tanner Gordon, and Alan Rangel.
MLBNBC Sports

Jake Reed, husband of Olympic softball player Janie, makes MLB debut

It’s been a great couple of days for the Reed family. On Monday, July 5, Janie Reed arrived in Japan to prepare for her Olympic debut with the U.S. softball team. Then on Tuesday, July 6 (U.S. time), her husband Jake Reed made his Major League Baseball debut. After the...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Takes loss despite decent outing

Manaea (6-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Houston. Manaea was undone by two home runs, with a three-run shot by Jose Altuve being the big blow. However, he was fairly solid otherwise and was able to work deep into the game to offset the damage. Though he's now taken a loss in each of of his last four outings, Manaea has maintained a 3.91 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 23 innings in that span. Overall, he has a 3.19 ERA with a 108:25 K:BB across 104.1 frames on the campaign.
MLBnumberfire.com

Seth Brown not in Athletics' Tuesday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Brown is being replaced in right field by Stephen Piscotty against Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 180 plate appearances this season, Brown has a .191 batting average with a .674 OPS, 9 home runs,...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Former Illini track, cross-country coach Wieneke dies

CHAMPAIGN — One of the most successful coaches in Illinois history has died. Gary Wieneke, who coached the Illini track and field team and cross-country program for 36 years, died Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday morning. He was 83 years...
MLBESPN

Tigers put Cameron on IL, transfer no-hit Turnbull to 60-day

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Detroit Tigers rookie center fielder Daz Cameron was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right big toe, and right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Cameron got hurt when he ran into the wall when tracking flyballs before...
MLBnumberfire.com

Seth Brown batting eighth for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Brown will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Matt Chapman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brown for 8.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Could join active roster

Brujan could be added to the Rays' active roster in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manuel Margot (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list after he left Monday's win over Cleveland, and Brujan is a strong candidate to take his spot on the 26-man roster. The Rays could wait to announce an official roster move since Tuesday's contest has been postponed, but the 23-year-old would be a versatile option for the major-league club if he's ultimately called up. Across 49 games at Triple-A Durham this year, Brujan has slashed .259/.344/.471 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 37 runs and 15 stolen bases.
MLB1045espn.com

Josh Pearson talks Jay Johnson, MLB Draft

LSU Baseball signee Josh Pearson joins Matt to talk his experience in the Florida League. Pearson and all-star won the league’s home run derby. We get Pearson’s thoughts on this weekend’s MLB Draft, new LSU coach Jay Johnson and more.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

McBride scores 25 to help Lynx beat Wings 85-79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-79 on Wednesday night to extend their win streak to five consecutive games. Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota...
NBAThe News-Gazette

Asmussen | Something to think about as Kofi ponders next move

CHAMPAIGN — You’re not going to like this, Illinois fans, but now is the time to exercise patience. Why? Because 7-foot man/mountain Kofi Cockburn is still trying to pick a lane. Is it here or somewhere else?. If Cockburn goes with practical, he will spend another season in Champaign-Urbana after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy