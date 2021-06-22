Cancel
B.C. student’s yearbook quote equates grad to end of slavery; principal cites editing error

By Paul Henderson
thefreepress.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Chilliwack secondary school (CSS) student was disgusted to see a 2021 yearbook comment from a white student comparing graduation to the emancipation of slaves in the United States. And the school is apologizing for the oversight. “I’m raising a Black son, I am a Black woman, and I...

