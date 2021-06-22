Cancel
TELUS Announces Pricing Of Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Offering, The First Of Its Kind In Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it has priced an offering of $750 million of senior unsecured Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes with a long 10-year maturity. The notes are offered through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets, as Lead Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, and Scotiabank, as Co-Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, together with BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunner. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 28, 2021.

The 2.85% Sustainability-Linked Series CAF notes were priced at $99.752 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 2.878% per annum until maturity , subject to a possible interest rate step-up, and will mature on November 13, 2031.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and for other general corporate purposes.

The notes are "Sustainability-Linked Bonds" issued pursuant to TELUS' Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework announced on June 14, 2021 (the "Framework") and will be TELUS' first bond offering under the Framework. As part of the Framework, TELUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target (the "Sustainability Performance Target") by December 31, 2030, the interest payable on the notes will increase by 1.00% per annum, as will be further detailed in the prospectus supplement that TELUS will be filing to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The notes are not being offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.

This bond offering will be the first of its kind in Canada and supports TELUS' commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to the achievement of ambitious environmental, social and governance ("ESG") targets. The target set out in the Framework was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi"), further demonstrating TELUS' global sustainability leadership and support of the world's fight against climate change. The Sustainability Performance Target is consistent with reductions required to limit global warming to 1.5°C and, at the time of publication of the Framework, is considered the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

TELUS will report annually on its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target and will also obtain an annual independent and external verification of its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target in the form of a limited assurance report. TELUS' performance as well as the limited assurance report will be included in its annual Sustainability Report, or other similar report(s) as the case may be, and will be available on TELUS' website.

Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG research, ratings and analytics firm, issued a Second Party Opinion confirming that the Framework aligns with the International Capital Market Association's Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles, 2020.

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any Canadian securities regulatory authority, nor has any authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus of TELUS dated May 25, 2021. The short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement contain important detailed information about the notes. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes when filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada may be obtained from the Chief Legal and Governance Officer of TELUS at 510 W. Georgia St., 23rd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3 (telephone 604-695-6420). Copies of these documents are, or will be, available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("SEDAR"), at www.sedar.com. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains statements about future events pertaining to the offering, including the anticipated closing date of the offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the offering, the Framework, including TELUS' commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46% from 2019 levels by 2030, the increase in the interest rate per annum of the notes if TELUS fails to reach the Sustainability Performance Target by the required date, TELUS' commitments to report annually on its performance against its Sustainability Performance Target, to obtain an annual independent and external verification of its performance against the Sustainability Performance Target in the form of a limited assurance report and to include such performance and such limited assurance report in TELUS' annual Sustainability Report or other similar reports and make them available on TELUS' website. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including: risks associated with capital and debt markets; TELUS' ability to identify and implement solutions to reduce energy consumption and adopt cleaner sources of energy; TELUS' ability to identify and make suitable investments in renewable energy including in the form of Power Purchase Agreements; TELUS' ability to continue to realize significant absolute reductions in energy use and the resulting GHG emissions in its operations (including as a result of programs and initiatives focused on our buildings and network); and other risks associated with achieving TELUS' goals to reduce its GHG emission targets by 2030. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The timing and closing of the above-mentioned offering are subject to customary closing conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and the qualifications and risk factors as set out in our 2020 annual management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) and our Q1 2021 MD&A, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUSTELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the sectors of technology, gaming, ecommerce/FinTech, communications/media, health care and travel/hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter ( @TELUSnews) and on Instagram ( @Darren_Entwistle).

Investor RelationsIan McMillan(604) 695-4539 ir@telus.com

Media RelationsSteve Beisswanger(514) 865-2787 Steve.Beisswanger@telus.com

Marketsjwnenergy.com

Telus, Enbridge greenium boosts sustainability-linked bonds

Sales of sustainability-linked bonds out of Canada are poised to take off after two first-time issuers showed companies can tap lower borrowing costs than conventional securities. Telus Corp., which sold C$750 million ($606 million) of SLBs last week, saved about six basis points versus the cost of selling conventional debt,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Xometry Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Xometry, Inc., a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,875,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $44.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,031,250 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021 under the symbol "XMTR" and the offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Canada announces its first Indigenous governor general

(CNN) — Indigenous leader and advocate Mary Simon has been appointed as Canada's next governor general, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday. Simon will be the first Indigenous person to serve as the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada and commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces. It is a largely ceremonial role although the Queen must approve the appointment after seeking recommendations from the Canadian government.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX:9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 85,000,000 shares (the “Offer Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Voyager Digital Ltd. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF), a holding company with a market capitalization over $2 billion whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Voyager Digital Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Qilian International Holding Group Limited Enters Into Investment Agreement For Pig By-product Processing Project In Chongqing

Jiuquan, China, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

Realty Income Prices Debut Offering Of Sterling-Denominated Green Bonds

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the pricing of its debut green bond offering, a public offering of £400 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due July 13, 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and £350 million of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due July 13, 2033 (the "2033 Notes"). The public offering price for the 2027 Notes was 99.305% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.242% and the public offering price for the 2033 Notes was 99.842% of the principal amount for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.757%. Combined, the new issues of the 2027 Notes and the 2033 Notes have a weighted average term of approximately 8.8 years and a weighted average effective semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 1.48%.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nomad Foods Announces Closing Of Senior Secured Tack-On Notes Offering

Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad Foods" or the "Company") today announces that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the "Issuer"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its private offering of €50.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 2.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes"), representing a tack-on to its €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 issued on June 24, 2021 (the "Offering") and issued at a price of 100.75.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Made-in-China.com Offers Free Business Report To Global Buyers

NANJING, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you want to import some Chinese products and sell them in your targeted market, how to choose the appropriate category? For professional importers, regional advantages remain an irreplaceable factor in choosing suppliers, making it a necessity to understand the relative differences and strengths between industry clusters. Promising investments occur when supply and demand are matched well. Sourcing decisions, therefore, need up-to-date market intelligence.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Freedom Boat Club Announces Acquisition Of Fanautic Club; Adding 23 Locations Across Spain To Accelerate European Expansion

VENICE, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club operator and a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Report, today announced the acquisition of Fanautic Club , one of the largest European boat clubs with 23 locations in major coastal cities and tourist centers across Spain. This acquisition accelerates Freedom's growth in Europe and marks the third European country to be a home to Freedom Boat Club locations, following France and the United Kingdom.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Kennedy Wilson To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE: KW) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PGT Innovations, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, August 12, 2021

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) - Get Report will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad West, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 12 th and will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperformer rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Zoomlion Excels Overseas In First Half Of 2021 Thanks To Strong Product Performance And Localization Strategy

CHANGSHA, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is reporting robust growth in the international market in the first half of 2021, achieving great success in key markets, bucking the trend. The company has exported larger orders of construction and agricultural machinery equipment to key markets in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where major local construction projects are ongoing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sequanta And Mission Bio Announce Strategic Partnership

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequanta Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Sequanta") and Mission Bio. ("Mission Bio") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership, providing high-quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China. With this new and important collaboration, customers in...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

2021 WAIC Global Day Opens Together With The Brilliant Appearance Of AI Global Governance, To Build A Path To Sustainable Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 WAIC was formally inaugurated at Shanghai Expo Center on July 8. On the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities", 2021 WAIC is intended to create the conference ecology with increased humanity, making globally top experts from enterprises, universities and research institutes to gather, discussing how AI helps with the creation of a community of shared future and globally sustainable development.

