Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Expects 21.19 Million Units Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive emissions ceramics market and it is poised to grow by 21.19 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major drivers in the market? Factors such as the high demand from the automotive industry, the stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for GDI engines are the major drivers in the market.

Factors such as the high demand from the automotive industry, the stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for GDI engines are the major drivers in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%. Who are the top players in the market? Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are the top players in the market.

Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges? The market is driven by the high demand from the automotive industry. However, the declining demand for diesel vehicles will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the high demand from the automotive industry. However, the declining demand for diesel vehicles will impede the market growth. How big is the APAC market?70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high demand from the automotive industry, the stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for GDI engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining demand for diesel vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, these automotive emissions ceramics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Honeycomb

GPF And DPF

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45356

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive emissions ceramics market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Size

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Trends

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for GDI engines as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive emissions ceramics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive emissions ceramics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive emissions ceramics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive emissions ceramics market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) Valve Market- The automotive positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve market is segmented by sales channel (aftermarket and OEM) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Prognostics Market- The automotive prognostics market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEMs), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Honeycomb - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPF and DPF - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd.

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

Corning Inc.

Faurecia SE

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Umicore

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-automotive-emissions-ceramicsmarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-emissions-ceramics-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-emissions-ceramics-market-expects-21-19-million-units-growth-during-2021-2025--technavio-301315818.html

SOURCE Technavio