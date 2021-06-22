Cancel
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Home Point Capital Inc., And Certain Officers - HMPT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and docketed under 21-cv-11457, is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021, initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") (the "Class"). The claims in this action arise from Home Point's materially misleading Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the IPO.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021, initial public offering, you have until August 20, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Home Point, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The Company operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

From 2018 to 2020, Home Point undertook an aggressive expansion of its Broker Partner network, increasing the network from 1,623 as of December 31, 2018 to nearly 5,000 as of September 30, 2020, which represents an annualized growth rate of 88%.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, mortgage lenders industry-wide began predicting decreased gain-on-sale margins, the difference between the retail and wholesale cost of a mortgage, for the succeeding three months. According to the Fannie Mae Q4 2020 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey, only 19% of lenders foresaw a spike in profit margins compared to 48% in the prior quarter, 33% believed profits would hold steady, while 48% expected a decrease in profits.

On January 8, 2021, Home Point filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after amendment, was declared effective on January 28, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").

On January 29, 2021, Home Point conducted the IPO, issuing 7.25 million shares of the Company's common stock to the public at the Offering price of $13.00 per share for proceeds of $88,123,750 to the selling stockholders before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.

On February 1, 2021, Home Point filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66 per share, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021.

At the time this Complaint was filed, Home Point's stock price has continued to trade below the $13.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-against-home-point-capital-inc-and-certain-officers--hmpt-301316844.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

