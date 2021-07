Julia is a fairly modern scientific programming language that is free, high-level, fast, and bundles a bunch of awesome features that makes Julia working with data great again. The language borrows inspiration from languages such as Python, MATLAB and R[1]. If you haven’t yet read my article on “10 Reasons Why You Should Learn Julia”, check it out! Amazon Athena is an interactive query service which allows you to easily analyze your data collecting dust in Amazon S3 storage using your good old friend SQL. Athena is great because it’s serverless, meaning there is no infrastructure to manage, and you pay only for the queries that you run.