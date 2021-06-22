Cancel
Ink Resins Market | $ 1.03 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The ink resins market is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ink resins market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

The ink resins market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience bymaking effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ink Resins Market Participants:

Allnex Netherlands BV

Allnex Netherlands BV offers 3D printing resins which are used in 3D printing additive manufacturing abundantly in the Allnex wide portfolio of oligomers and monomers, these resins can help complete formulation needs.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. offers Resin modified phenolic resin, Polyurethane resin, Maleic resin, and Alkyd resin.

BASF SE

BASF SE company offers PreThink INK.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/ink-resins-market-industry-analysis

Ink Resins Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ink resins market is segmented as below:

  • Geography
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • South Americ
  • Process
  • Lithography Printing
  • Flexography Printing
  • Gravure Printing
  • Others

The ink resins market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible packaging in China. In addition, the rising demand for green-resins technology for offset ink makers is expected to trigger the ink resins market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the ink resins market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45096

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Formic Acid Market- The formic acid market is segmented by end-user (agriculture and animal feed, leather, textile, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Oleochemicals Market- The oleochemicals market is segmented by product (fatty acids, fatty alcohol, glycerol, fatty amines, and others), application (soaps and detergents, polymers, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, lubricants and greases, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/ink-resinsmarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/ink-resins-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ink-resins-market---1-03-billion-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17000-technavio-research-reports-301315817.html

SOURCE Technavio

IN THIS ARTICLE
