Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Adopts Yardi To Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Independently owned and operated affiliate of Cushman & Wakefield will utilise fully connected cloud-based software to manage commercial real estate assets

AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, a leading real estate company in the Romanian market, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner for the management of commercial real estate assets in Romania. The platform will provide a full range of services to investors, developers, owners and tenants. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox manages roughly 50,000 square metres of office buildings in Bucharest.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has adopted Yardi® Voyager Commercial to streamline property and financial management operations. Yardi Voyager combines property management and accounting with ownership, financials, budgets, forecasts, construction and maintenance, providing a holistic overview of an entire commercial property portfolio.

"We chose Yardi Yoyager Commercial as the integrated platform for property, financial and service charge management, tenants invoicing, accounts receivable, payables and budgeting. Yardi offers us the ability to provide enhanced access to data which will improve the level of quality of reporting to our clients, and will help us achive our goals for growth," said Mihaela Petruescu, Partner Asset Services Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

"We are pleased to welcome Cushman & Wakefield Echinox as our latest client in Romania," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi ."We are looking forward to working with Mihaela and her asset services team as their passion for exceeding clients' expectations and experience guarantees adaptable client-focused solutions.''

Learn more about how Yardi is supporting real estate and property management clients across Europe.

About Cushman & Wakefield Echinox

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is a top real estate consulting company on the local market and the exclusive affiliate of Cushman & Wakefield in Romania, owned and operated independently, with a team of over 60 professionals and collaborators offering a full range of services to investors, developers, landlords and tenants. For more information, visit www.cwechinox.com

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is one of the global leaders in commercial real estate services, with 50,000 employees in over 60 countries and €7.8 billion in revenue, provides asset and investment management consulting services, capital markets, leasing, properties administration, tenant representation, design and evaluation services. For more information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.com/EU.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushman--wakefield-echinox-adopts-yardi-to-manage-commercial-real-estate-portfolio-301316819.html

SOURCE Yardi

