THE SMETHPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT is accepting applications for the following: • SENIOR HIGH (11TH-12TH) ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS TEACHER. Assignment to include College in the Classroom Literature, Composition Courses, and AP Courses. Send a letter of interest, current resume, PA Standard Teaching Application, transcripts, certification, three (3) references less than one (1) year old and all required clearances to Mr. Brice N. Benson, Supt of Schools, Smethport Area School District, 414 S. Mechanic St., Smethport, PA 16749. No electronic applications will be accepted. Deadline: until position is filled. • TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS SPECIALIST. H.S. or Advanced training in Computer Info Systems or Instructional Technology required. A Degree is preferred. • HEAD VOLLEYBALL COACH • CAFETERIA WORKER Application deadline is July 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the Tech Specialist, Head Volleyball Coach, & Café Worker. EOE. Please visit our website at www.smethportschools.com/Human-Resources for more information.