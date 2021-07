When looking for a vacation rental, you can come across a gem of a listing that has everything you ever dreamed of — high-end design and tech, an infinity pool, a balcony overlooking scenic views, etc. But once you see the price tag, that fantasy quickly fades to move on to something that you feel is more realistic. But according to Megan Batoon, a DIY designer and host of Netflix’s “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” booking that seemingly expensive rental could actually save you money.