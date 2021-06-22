Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Targovax Receives Fast Track Designation For ONCOS-102 In Melanoma

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immune-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that its lead clinical candidate ONCOS-102 has received Fast Track designation in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma from the US FDA.

The US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ONCOS-102 based on the current pre-clinical and clinical data package, including mechanistic evidence showing an association between ONCOS-102-induced immune activation and tumor responses. Receiving this designation is an endorsement by the US FDA of the strength and importance of the ONCOS-102 data package in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma. This Fast Track approval comes in addition to ONCOS-102´s existing Fast Track designation in malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The FDA Fast Track designation is awarded to therapies with potential to address unmet medical needs in serious medical conditions and allows for more frequent interactions with the FDA to expedite clinical development, as well as the regulatory review processes. Fast Track products have high likelihood of receiving Priority Review for a future Biologics License Application (BLA) and may be allowed to submit parts of the application for rolling review to shorten the approval timeline.

Dr. Ingunn Munch Lindvig, VP Regulatory Affairs of Targovax said "Securing yet another Fast Track designation is a strong endorsement of the potential for ONCOS-102 to benefit a patient population with high unmet medical need. Fast Track simplifies and expedites the regulatory interactions and review process, and further supports the rationale for initiating a Phase 2 trial to target accelerated approval for ONCOS-102 in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma."

CONTACT: Oystein Soug, CEOPhone: +47 906 56 525Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com Renate Birkeli, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 922 61 624Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires: Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications ( Norway)Phone: +47 9300 1773Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires: Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)Email: kgolodetz@lhai.comPhone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-receives-fast-track-designation-for-oncos-102-in-melanoma-301316948.html

SOURCE Targovax

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
764
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Track#Malignant Melanoma#The Us Fda#Priority Review#Vp Regulatory Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

TriAct Therapeutics Announces Iniparib Granted Orphan Drug Designation By The FDA For Treatment Of Malignant Glioma

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriAct Therapeutics, a private, late clinical stage oncology therapeutics company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to its lead drug, iniparib, for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas. The FDA noted that the designation granted is broader than the glioblastoma indication proposed in the Company's request and that treatment of glioblastoma is within the scope of this orphan drug designation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Molecular Partners Reports Continued Progress Of Ensovibep Global Clinical Program; Positive In Vitro Data Demonstrating Maintained Inhibition Of Delta And All Other Known Variants Of Concern Of SARS-CoV-2

Ensovibep maintains potency in an in vitro assay and demonstrated full inhibition of all newly emerging known variants of concern, including the Delta variants of concern. EMPATHY Phase 2/3 trial enrolling ambulatory patients in 5 countries with more countries to be added in the coming months, with interim data expected in H2 2021 and full topline data expected in early 2022.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Can-Fite Gears Up To Initiate Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced it has completed preparatory work ahead of the anticipated initiation of patient enrollment for its pivotal Phase III registration trial of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Oncopeptides Shares Updated Results From The Phase 3 OCEAN Study Based Upon Further Analysis

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces updated results and safety measures based on the head-to-head phase 3 OCEAN study evaluating the efficacy and safety of melphalan flufenamide plus dexamethasone versus pomalidomide plus dexamethasone in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received 2 - 4 prior lines of therapy. The randomized study was initiated in 2017 and includes 495 patients from more than 100 hospitals in 21 countries around the world. The topline results were announced on May 25 th.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

F-star Therapeutics Enters Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement With AstraZeneca For Novel STING Inhibitors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX) ("F-star" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca plc (AZN) - Get Report ("AstraZeneca"), under which AstraZeneca will receive global rights to research, develop and commercialize next generation Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) inhibitor compounds.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ikena Oncology To Participate In Targeted Oncology Panel At The William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company focused on developing therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer, today announced that Dr. Mark Manfredi, CEO of Ikena Oncology, will participate in a panel discussing next-generation approaches to targeted oncology at the upcoming virtual William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Clinical Landscape Report 2021: GlaxoSmithKline Leads Industry Sponsors With The Highest Overall Number Of Clinical Trials, Followed By Astellas And Sanofi

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Market Spotlight report covers the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key regulatory events, probability of success, and a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts. Key Takeaways.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Biogen Rises as FDA Clears Changes to Alzheimer's Drug Label

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration approved changes to the product information for its Alzheimer's-disease treatment, Aduhelm. With the changes the label says the drug has not been studied in treating later stages of the disease and should be given to patients with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease."
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

U.S. FDA narrows patient group for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said the U.S. drug regulator has narrowed the patient group that can use its Alzheimer’s disease drug, after the agency drew sharp criticism for approving the drug last month without proof of clear benefit against the disease. Shares of the company fell nearly 3% before...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants priority review to BLA for AstraZeneca-Amgen’s tezepelumab

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to biologics license application (BLA) for AstraZeneca and Amgen’s experimental drug, tezepelumab, for asthma treatment. Tezepelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that targets and hinders thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP). A vital epithelial cytokine, TSLP triggers allergic, eosinophilic and various...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Provides Clinical Update for EMB-02 and EMB-06

PD-1 x LAG-3 targeting EMB-02 and BCMA x CD3 targeting EMB-06 now progressing through clinical trials. SHANGHAI & SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company specializing in bispecific antibodies, today announced dose administration for the first patient in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EMB-02, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and LAG-3, in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of EMB-06, a bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and cluster of differentiation 3 (CD3), in patients with recurrent and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also announced the approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EMB-02 by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration With Holmusk To Enhance Digital Health And Data Analytics For Global Behavioral Health Programs

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. ("Otsuka"), announces today that it has entered a three-year collaboration with Holmusk Inc. ("Holmusk"), a global data science and digital health company building the world's largest real-world evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health. Together, Otsuka and Holmusk...
Medical & Biotechajmc.com

CRL Issued for Provention Bio's T1D Drug Teplizumab

The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter, halting Provention Bio's type 1 diabetes prevention drug. Provention Bio has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the company’s drug teplizumab, which aims to delay type 1 diabetes (T1D) among at-risk individuals, effectively delaying approval of the first potential disease-modifying treatment for these patients.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For Treatment Of The Knee Pain In Osteoarthritis (OA) Patients

Phase 2 trial of RTX for OA pain to proceed following FDA clearance. Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose limiting toxicity (DLT) at any doses tested up to 30 ug. Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

4D Pharma Announces Publication Of Preclinical Research Showing Single Strain Megasphaera Massiliensis Improves Activity Of CAR-T

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces the publication of pre-clinical research relating to its second-generation immuno-oncology LBP MRx1299 improving the activity of CAR-T. The research, conducted in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy