Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Angry Neighbors Trade Some Of The Most Pathetic Punches In History While Wife Chirps From The Sideline

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKibR_0abZf19600

Just another beautiful day in the neighborhood, eh?

Coming to us from the beautiful city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, it’s a tale as old as time… one guy parks a big ol’ truck in front of another guy’s house, other guy doesn’t like it so he knocks on his door to ask him to get it off the sidewalk, shirtless truck guy gets mad, the gloves come off and a bout of fisticuffs ensues.

Like I said, a tale as old as time...

Here’s the story from the annoyed neighbor:

“I told my neighbor to get his rig off my sidewalk because I don’t want damage the city will expect me to pay for and he snapped on me. My argument is he was over the curb and on the sidewalk.

If for any reason there would be damage to the sidewalk the city would expect me to pay for it. we have had off and on issues with this guy as well have other neighbors.”

A lot to unpack here but right out of the gate we have shirtless truck guy goin’ bonkers, leading with a hilarious “I’ll wreck your life” and he lands a hard left to the chops of neighbor guy.

Great way to start a fight in my opinion. And right as he’s trying to gather his wits about him and return fire, he’s got his lady filming the encounter chipping the shirtless truck guy.

“You punch like a p*ssy, look at you.”

And while he might appreciate the support, the last thing I want to hear after I just got my bell rung is my wife screaming at the other guy that he hits like a p*ssy.

His p*ssy fist just went upside my head. She also sure talks a lot of smack for someone that doesn’t have the decency to put the camera in landscape…

That being said, she ain’t lying.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen two men trade a series of more pathetic punches in my entire life. Honestly, I would’ve expected a lot more from a blue collar place like Allentown, but nevertheless, these VERY unathletic dude take a quick breather to trade some F-bombs and then it’s back to the action.

Out of shape dads, limp wrist punches, tripping over their own feet… we’re talking about the trifecta of pathetic right here.

And speaking of Allentown, here’s a rendition of the Billy Joel classic off his 1982 The Nylon Curtain record.

Affectionate titled “Alan Town,” it’s from the 2011 hit motion picture The Hangover 2.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

58K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bell Rung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
PhotographyRFT (Riverfront Times)

See Photos From Mark McCloskey’s Pathetic St. Louis Rally

It's almost enough to make you feel bad for the guy... if he and his wife hadn't been caught swinging guns as marchers walked past their house last summer. Mark McCloskey has worked hard to parlay his week of fame in 2020 into a political career. He's running for senate now and judging by the looks of the dismal turnout at his dud of a rally over the weekend, he's going to need all of the help he can get.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 3, died after dad fell on her at playground in ‘freak accident’

The death of a three-year-old girl whose father fell off a piece of playground equipment and landed on her has been ruled a “freak accident”.Amberlie Pennington-Foley died following the incident at a park in Upper Hutt, a city near Wellington, New Zealand, on 27 August last year.She had been playing with her father Robert, who moved from the UK to New Zealand with his wife in 2011, on the playground at the park near their house.A coroner’s report issued this week said the pair had been playing on a piece of equipment known as the Supernova – a rotating plastic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Is this a dream?' Bill Cosby's first words upon his release from jail are revealed as never-before-seen photos show him eating pizza, sitting on his bed in his prison uniform and enjoying life as a free man

He could have had anything money could buy. But after nearly three years of incarceration former inmate NN7687 didn't want anything fancy. Instead, on the day of his release, Bill Cosby just wanted to be in his own home, on his own sofa and eating a slice of his favorite pizza.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Father-of-11 dies at the altar while his bride is walking down the aisle towards him with their son

A father-of-11 passed away on the day of his wedding just as his wife was walking towards him down the aisle. Sitting in a chair at the end of the aisle, the 57-year-old man was waiting at the altar for his partner of 21 years. But when she finally walked down the aisle with their son and reached the altar, she found her partner unresponsive. As the devastated bride revealed what happened, she said she planned the wedding on short notice so they could fulfill their last wish in the little time he had left.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Family Eating Seafood Boil on Plane Identified, Shares Story Behind Viral Photo

They turned coach into first class. It was a photo that quickly went viral, grabbing attention from some of the biggest social media accounts including The Shade Room. A woman, seen sipping what looked like white wine, was surrounded by an entire buffet of seafood on a flight. The spread was so immaculate that one tray of lobsters alone took up an entire seat on the plane.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Policeman Stops a Guy Breaking the Speed Limit

Today's jokes are all about flashy cars. One man tried to outdrive a police officer with his flashy car while a snail used his life savings to buy one. A man with a new sports car was speeding down the highway when he heard a police siren. He did not want to be charged or get a ticket, so he decided to try and outrun the police car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy