TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Instead of calling Steven Stamkos over to accept the Stanley Cup, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman beckoned the Tampa Bay Lightning over as a team. The Lightning sent out another pandemic hockey season like they did the last, winning their second NHL championship in 10 months. Just as Stamkos gathered his teammates around the Cup in September, they put their hands all over the trophy before parading it around the ice.