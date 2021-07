MILWAUKEE — Despite being two-hit by the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers eked out a 2-1 win Tuesday to increase their lead in the National League Central to five games. The Cubs lost their fifth straight, repeatedly failing in the clutch and getting only four innings out of starter Zach Davies. Davies, who combined with three relievers on a no-hitter Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs on two hits but threw 84 pitches, prompting an early exit.