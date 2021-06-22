Cancel
Grant County, OR

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Blue Mountains, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains; Wallowa District ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY A low pressure system will usher moisture into Oregon tonight and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight and will expand in coverage and intensity tomorrow. This has prompted the issuance of a fire weather watch for Tuesday across portions of Central and Eastern Oregon for critical relative humidity along with hot temperatures and thunderstorms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642, OR644, AND OR645 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644 Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District. * IMPACTS...Numerous lightning starts will be possible owing to potential for isolated to scattered storms after a period of hot and dry conditions. Above normal temperatures and critical RH conditions will follow. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph with potential for higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov
