Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY A low pressure system will usher moisture into Oregon tonight and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight and will expand in coverage and intensity tomorrow. This has prompted the issuance of a fire weather watch for Tuesday across portions of Central and Eastern Oregon for critical relative humidity along with hot temperatures and thunderstorms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Numerous lightning starts will be possible after a period of hot and dry conditions. Above normal temperatures and critical RH conditions will follow. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible on Tuesday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph with potential for higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Crook County, OR
County
Wheeler County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Fire Weather Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators

Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
AfricaPosted by
The Hill

Human rights groups commend imprisonment of South Africa's Zuma

Human rights groups on Thursday celebrated the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma who turned himself in Wednesday evening for defying a court order to testify in front of a commission investigating allegations of corruption during his time in office. Zuma is currently being held in the Estcourt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy