Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District ISOLATED TO SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY A low pressure system will usher moisture into Oregon tonight and tomorrow. Isolated thunderstorms will continue tonight and will expand in coverage and intensity tomorrow. This has prompted the issuance of a fire weather watch for Tuesday across portions of Central and Eastern Oregon for critical relative humidity along with hot temperatures and thunderstorms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611 AND OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Numerous lightning starts will be possible after a period of hot and dry conditions. Above normal temperatures and critical RH conditions will follow. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 3, storms capable of LAL 4 possible on Tuesday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph with potential for higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.