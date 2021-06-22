Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Audrey Babcock, Leslie Burrs, Clint Borzoni Headline Marble City Opera’s 2021-22 Season

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble City Opera, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has announced its 2021-22 season, which includes three contemporary American operas. First up will be Audrey Babcock’s “Lily; her life, his music.” The work will feature mezzo-soprano and composer Audrey Babcock as she takes on the one-woman opera featuring music by Kurt Weill. The work explores the character of Lily Weiss as she makes her way through Berlin, Paris, and eventually to New York. The work will be directed by James Marvel and accompanied by Ray Fellman.

operawire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Paris, TN
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Weill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operas#Police Brutality#Marble City Opera#African Americans#Carpetbag Theatre#Arizona Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy