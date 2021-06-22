Audrey Babcock, Leslie Burrs, Clint Borzoni Headline Marble City Opera’s 2021-22 Season

Marble City Opera, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has announced its 2021-22 season, which includes three contemporary American operas. First up will be Audrey Babcock’s “Lily; her life, his music.” The work will feature mezzo-soprano and composer Audrey Babcock as she takes on the one-woman opera featuring music by Kurt Weill. The work explores the character of Lily Weiss as she makes her way through Berlin, Paris, and eventually to New York. The work will be directed by James Marvel and accompanied by Ray Fellman.