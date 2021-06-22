Off-Duty Undercover NYPD Officer Beaten With Bat By Group of Men Outside Bronx Bodega
An off-duty undercover NYPD officer was attacked by a group of men with a bat outside of a Bronx bodega, and police are searching for the attackers. The attack occurred just before noon Monday outside a store near the corner of Bryant Avenue and Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point, police said. The undercover 33-year-old officer was attacked by a group of six men after the confrontation started with words, according to a witness, and quickly escalated from there.www.nbcnewyork.com