COVID-19 Delta Variant ‘Accelerating’ In North Texas And Across The Nation

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 17 days ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New research shows the COVID-19 variant, first discovered in India, is growing in North Texas and across the country. “Looking at the way the delta variant has accelerated here in the United States in the last three weeks, by far, this could be the predominant strain at the rate that we’re going at,” said Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
