The Swarco Raiders (7-1) will host the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns (3-0) in the Central European Football League Bowl XV. Fans have been anticipating this matchup as it pits arguably the two best teams on the continent against each other. The Unicorns advanced to the CEFL championship after beating the Swiss champion Calanda Broncos, while the Raiders defeated their rivals the Dacia Vienna Vikings and the Italian champions Milano Seamen to host the big game. Expect the Raiders to play well as they look to defend their CEFL title in Innsbruck against the record-breaking German powerhouse Unicorns.