The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County says it will provide free event recycle containers and liners for Porter County residents planning summer events. Porter County community groups, schools, non-profits, commercial businesses and residents are encouraged to utilize the free program. Event recycle containers are great for graduation parties, fundraisers, concerts, and gatherings where large amounts of waste can easily be generated. Hosts and event organizers can prevent large amounts of recyclables from entering landfills by helping guests to separate their waste. Recycle containers can be placed next to garbage cans in high traffic areas at events and be used to recycle common items such as aluminum cans, plastics and glass bottles.