Process for defining droughts in NC a matter of degrees

Over the last few months, eastern North Carolina has experienced the extremes of both drought and flooding – in some areas at the same time. Although the two may seem opposites, state Drought Management Advisory Council Chairman Klaus Altertin explained in a recent interview that areas can have drought and flooding simultaneously. That’s because droughts take months to develop as below-normal rainfall continues week after week, whereas one storm can drop a week’s or a month’s worth of rain in a day, resulting in short term-flooding.