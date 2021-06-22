Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Tune Your Scikit-learn Model Using Evolutionary Algorithms

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScikit-learn hyperparameters tuning with evolutionary algorithms and cross validation. Hyperparameter tuning is an important part of the machine learning pipeline—most common implementations use a grid search (random or not) to choose between a set of combinations. In this article, we’ll use evolutionary algorithms with the python package sklearn-genetic-opt to find...

towardsdatascience.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scikit Learn#The Algorithm#Evolutionary Algorithm#Hyperparameter#Deap#Random Forest#Param Grid#Gasearchcv#Sklearn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Software
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Nonlinear Quantum Optimization Algorithms via Efficient Ising Model Encodings

Despite extensive research efforts, few quantum algorithms for classical optimization demonstrate realizable advantage. The utility of many quantum algorithms is limited by high requisite circuit depth and nonconvex optimization landscapes. We tackle these challenges to quantum advantage with two new variational quantum algorithms, which utilize multi-basis graph encodings and nonlinear activation functions to outperform existing methods with remarkably shallow quantum circuits. Both algorithms provide a polynomial reduction in measurement complexity and either a factor of two speedup \textit{or} a factor of two reduction in quantum resources. Typically, the classical simulation of such algorithms with many qubits is impossible due to the exponential scaling of traditional quantum formalism and the limitations of tensor networks. Nonetheless, the shallow circuits and moderate entanglement of our algorithms, combined with efficient tensor method-based simulation, enable us to successfully optimize the MaxCut of high-connectivity global graphs with up to $512$ nodes (qubits) on a single GPU.
Computersarxiv.org

A hybrid model-based and learning-based approach for classification using limited number of training samples

The fundamental task of classification given a limited number of training data samples is considered for physical systems with known parametric statistical models. The standalone learning-based and statistical model-based classifiers face major challenges towards the fulfillment of the classification task using a small training set. Specifically, classifiers that solely rely on the physics-based statistical models usually suffer from their inability to properly tune the underlying unobservable parameters, which leads to a mismatched representation of the system's behaviors. Learning-based classifiers, on the other hand, typically rely on a large number of training data from the underlying physical process, which might not be feasible in most practical scenarios. In this paper, a hybrid classification method -- termed HyPhyLearn -- is proposed that exploits both the physics-based statistical models and the learning-based classifiers. The proposed solution is based on the conjecture that HyPhyLearn would alleviate the challenges associated with the individual approaches of learning-based and statistical model-based classifiers by fusing their respective strengths. The proposed hybrid approach first estimates the unobservable model parameters using the available (suboptimal) statistical estimation procedures, and subsequently use the physics-based statistical models to generate synthetic data. Then, the training data samples are incorporated with the synthetic data in a learning-based classifier that is based on domain-adversarial training of neural networks. Specifically, in order to address the mismatch problem, the classifier learns a mapping from the training data and the synthetic data to a common feature space. Simultaneously, the classifier is trained to find discriminative features within this space in order to fulfill the classification task.
arxiv.org

Automated Evolutionary Approach for the Design of Composite Machine Learning Pipelines

Nikolay O. Nikitin, Pavel Vychuzhanin, Mikhail Sarafanov, Iana S. Polonskaia, Ilia Revin, Irina V. Barabanova, Gleb Maximov, Anna V. Kalyuzhnaya, Alexander Boukhanovsky. The effectiveness of the machine learning methods for real-world tasks depends on the proper structure of the modeling pipeline. The proposed approach is aimed to automate the design of composite machine learning pipelines, which is equivalent to computation workflows that consist of models and data operations. The approach combines key ideas of both automated machine learning and workflow management systems. It designs the pipelines with a customizable graph-based structure, analyzes the obtained results, and reproduces them. The evolutionary approach is used for the flexible identification of pipeline structure. The additional algorithms for sensitivity analysis, atomization, and hyperparameter tuning are implemented to improve the effectiveness of the approach. Also, the software implementation on this approach is presented as an open-source framework. The set of experiments is conducted for the different datasets and tasks (classification, regression, time series forecasting). The obtained results confirm the correctness and effectiveness of the proposed approach in the comparison with the state-of-the-art competitors and baseline solutions.
Softwarearxiv.org

Scalable Feature Subset Selection for Big Data using Parallel Hybrid Evolutionary Algorithm based Wrapper in Apache Spark

In this paper, we propose a wrapper for feature subset selection (FSS) based on parallel and distributed hybrid evolutionary algorithms viz., parallel binary differential evolution and threshold accepting (PB-DETA), parallel binary threshold accepting and differential evolution (PB-TADE) under the Apache Spark environment. Here, the FSS is formulated as a combinatorial optimization problem. PB-TADE comprises invoking two optimization algorithms i.e., TA and BDE in tandem in every iteration, while in PB-DETA, BDE is invoked first before TA takes over in tandem in every iteration. In addition to these hybrids, parallel binary differential evolution (P-BDE), is also developed to investigate the role played by TA and for baseline comparison. For all the three proposed approaches, logistic regression (LR) is used to compute the fitness function namely, the area under ROC curve (AUC) score. The effectiveness of the parallel and distributed wrappers is assessed over five large datasets of varying feature space dimension pertaining to the cyber security and biology domains. It is noteworthy that the PB-TADE turned out to be statistically significant compared to P-BDE and PB-DETA. The speed up is reported with respect to the sequential version of the three wrappers. Average AUC score obtained, most repeated feature subsets, feature subsets with least cardinality having best AUC score are also reported. Further, our proposed methods outperformed the state-of-the-art results, wherever the results were reported.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Presenting Machine Learning Model Results as Business Insights

How to present machine learning model performance as actionable insights to Business. Machine Learning and Deep Learning have been some of the most revolutionary technologies of our generation and have the potential to radically redefine our way of life. With this much hype surrounding a technical stack, it can often take a life of its own and it is very easy to forget that at the end of the day it is just another tool to add value to our businesses that serve the customer at its center.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning Detection Algorithm for Large Barkhausen Jumps in Cluttered Environment

Modern magnetic sensor arrays conventionally utilize state of the art low power magnetometers such as parallel and orthogonal fluxgates. Low power fluxgates tend to have large Barkhausen jumps that appear as a dc jump in the fluxgate output. This phenomenon deteriorates the signal fidelity and effectively increases the internal sensor noise. Even if sensors that are more prone to dc jumps can be screened during production, the conventional noise measurement does not always catch the dc jump because of its sparsity. Moreover, dc jumps persist in almost all the sensor cores although at a slower but still intolerable rate. Even if dc jumps can be easily detected in a shielded environment, when deployed in presence of natural noise and clutter, it can be hard to positively detect them. This work fills this gap and presents algorithms that distinguish dc jumps embedded in natural magnetic field data. To improve robustness to noise, we developed two machine learning algorithms that employ temporal and statistical physical-based features of a pre-acquired and well-known experimental data set. The first algorithm employs a support vector machine classifier, while the second is based on a neural network architecture. We compare these new approaches to a more classical kernel-based method. To that purpose, the receiver operating characteristic curve is generated, which allows diagnosis ability of the different classifiers by comparing their performances across various operation points. The accuracy of the machine learning-based algorithms over the classic method is highly emphasized. In addition, high generalization and robustness of the neural network can be concluded, based on the rapid convergence of the corresponding receiver operating characteristic curves.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Interpretable Machine Learning in 10 Minutes with RuleFit and Scikit Learn

Extracting meaningful rule combinations from a trained machine learning model with RuleFit| Explainable Artificial Intelligence. Surely, you have been training machine learning models and aiming to maximize your accuracy performance with data preprocessing, correlation analysis, and feature extraction work, well at least if you are not exclusively using neural networks. But, there is more to model performance than just accuracy or low RMSE scores.
HealthMedicalXpress

Machine-learning algorithms may help identify those at risk of tooth loss

Tooth loss is often accepted as a natural part of aging, but what if there was a way to better identify those most susceptible without the need for a dental exam?. New research led by investigators at Harvard School of Dental Medicine suggests that machine learning tools can help identify those at greatest risk for tooth loss and refer them for further dental assessment in an effort to ensure early interventions to avert or delay the condition.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Traditional Machine Learning and Deep Learning Models for Argumentation Mining in Russian Texts

Argumentation mining is a field of computational linguistics that is devoted to extracting from texts and classifying arguments and relations between them, as well as constructing an argumentative structure. A significant obstacle to research in this area for the Russian language is the lack of annotated Russian-language text corpora. This article explores the possibility of improving the quality of argumentation mining using the extension of the Russian-language version of the Argumentative Microtext Corpus (ArgMicro) based on the machine translation of the Persuasive Essays Corpus (PersEssays). To make it possible to use these two corpora combined, we propose a Joint Argument Annotation Scheme based on the schemes used in ArgMicro and PersEssays. We solve the problem of classifying argumentative discourse units (ADUs) into two classes - "pro" ("for") and "opp" ("against") using traditional machine learning techniques (SVM, Bagging and XGBoost) and a deep neural network (BERT model). An ensemble of XGBoost and BERT models was proposed, which showed the highest performance of ADUs classification for both corpora.
Mental Healtharxiv.org

Benchmarking Differential Privacy and Federated Learning for BERT Models

Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques can be applied to help with the diagnosis of medical conditions such as depression, using a collection of a person's utterances. Depression is a serious medical illness that can have adverse effects on how one feels, thinks, and acts, which can lead to emotional and physical problems. Due to the sensitive nature of such data, privacy measures need to be taken for handling and training models with such data. In this work, we study the effects that the application of Differential Privacy (DP) has, in both a centralized and a Federated Learning (FL) setup, on training contextualized language models (BERT, ALBERT, RoBERTa and DistilBERT). We offer insights on how to privately train NLP models and what architectures and setups provide more desirable privacy utility trade-offs. We envisage this work to be used in future healthcare and mental health studies to keep medical history private. Therefore, we provide an open-source implementation of this work.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Solar Irradiation Forecasting using Genetic Algorithms

Renewable energy forecasting is attaining greater importance due to its constant increase in contribution to the electrical power grids. Solar energy is one of the most significant contributors to renewable energy and is dependent on solar irradiation. For the effective management of electrical power grids, forecasting models that predict solar irradiation, with high accuracy, are needed. In the current study, Machine Learning techniques such as Linear Regression, Extreme Gradient Boosting and Genetic Algorithm Optimization are used to forecast solar irradiation. The data used for training and validation is recorded from across three different geographical stations in the United States that are part of the SURFRAD network. A Global Horizontal Index (GHI) is predicted for the models built and compared. Genetic Algorithm Optimization is applied to XGB to further improve the accuracy of solar irradiation prediction.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Build Your First Machine Learning Model Using No Code

An end-to-end tutorial for a drug-discovery dataset using WEKA. Have you ever wanted to get started in machine learning but perhaps the fear of not knowing how to code is holding you back?. No worries, because in this article you will learn how to build machine learning models from scratch...
Computersarxiv.org

Pairing Conceptual Modeling with Machine Learning

Both conceptual modeling and machine learning have long been recognized as important areas of research. With the increasing emphasis on digitizing and processing large amounts of data for business and other applications, it would be helpful to consider how these areas of research can complement each other. To understand how they can be paired, we provide an overview of machine learning foundations and development cycle. We then examine how conceptual modeling can be applied to machine learning and propose a framework for incorporating conceptual modeling into data science projects. The framework is illustrated by applying it to a healthcare application. For the inverse pairing, machine learning can impact conceptual modeling through text and rule mining, as well as knowledge graphs. The pairing of conceptual modeling and machine learning in this this way should help lay the foundations for future research.
Technologyarxiv.org

Learning stochastic object models from medical imaging measurements by use of advanced AmbientGANs

In order to objectively assess new medical imaging technologies via computer-simulations, it is important to account for all sources of variability that contribute to image data. One important source of variability that can significantly limit observer performance is associated with the variability in the ensemble of objects to-be-imaged. This source of variability can be described by stochastic object models (SOMs), which are generative models that can be employed to sample from a distribution of to-be-virtually-imaged objects. It is generally desirable to establish SOMs from experimental imaging measurements acquired by use of a well-characterized imaging system, but this task has remained challenging. Deep generative neural networks, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) hold potential for such tasks. To establish SOMs from imaging measurements, an AmbientGAN has been proposed that augments a GAN with a measurement operator. However, the original AmbientGAN could not immediately benefit from modern training procedures and GAN architectures, which limited its ability to be applied to realistically sized medical image data. To circumvent this, in this work, a modified AmbientGAN training strategy is proposed that is suitable for modern progressive or multi-resolution training approaches such as employed in the Progressive Growing of GANs and Style-based GANs. AmbientGANs established by use of the proposed training procedure are systematically validated in a controlled way by use of computer-simulated measurement data corresponding to a stylized imaging system. Finally, emulated single-coil experimental magnetic resonance imaging data are employed to demonstrate the methods under less stylized conditions.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Exponential Weights Algorithms for Selective Learning

We study the selective learning problem introduced by Qiao and Valiant (2019), in which the learner observes $n$ labeled data points one at a time. At a time of its choosing, the learner selects a window length $w$ and a model $\hat\ell$ from the model class $\mathcal{L}$, and then labels the next $w$ data points using $\hat\ell$. The excess risk incurred by the learner is defined as the difference between the average loss of $\hat\ell$ over those $w$ data points and the smallest possible average loss among all models in $\mathcal{L}$ over those $w$ data points.
Sciencetechxplore.com

An autonomous drone for search and rescue in forests using optical sectioning algorithm

A team of researchers working at Johannes Kepler University has developed an autonomous drone with a new type of technology to improve search-and-rescue efforts. In their paper published in the journal Science Robotics, the group describes their drone modifications. Andreas Birk with Jacobs University Bremen has published a Focus piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team in Austria.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Genetic Algorithms Using the EasyGA Python Package — with Example Code

Creating genetic algorithm applications is easier than ever before. A Genetic algorithm (GA) is the offspring of Charles Darwin’s theory of natural evolution. The algorithm is built around the idea of natural selection where individuals in a population reproduce in the hopes of producing better offspring. This process continues for multiple generations, in hopes of producing the desired result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy