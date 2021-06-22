Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

WHO Debuts Yoga Smartphone App So You Can Get Your Free Workouts In

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) has debuted a new smartphone app, mYoga, that will enable users with an Android or iOS device to access free yoga workouts. Users who download mYoga will get free access to audio and video materials related to yoga, as well as lessons that range from three to 45 minutes in length. The app was launched as part of a collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union, with BeHe@lthy BeMobile in charge of developing the product.

designtaxi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Yoga Workouts#Ios App#Apps#Myoga#Who#Slashgear#The Google Play Store#Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Yoga
Related
Petswfxb.com

Fitness App Offers Workouts for You and Your Dog

There’s an app for just about everything. Now there’s one to help you walk your dog. On the fitness app CardioCast, users can now access 30 minute workouts to do with their canines. A fitness coach designed it with his dog who also wears a fitness monitor. It was created as a way to motivate us to move more and keep our pets healthy too. It also lessens excuses for not having a workout buddy or that you can’t afford a Pelaton. All you need is a leash and earbuds. CardioCast is an audio fitness app that offers nearly 2,000 on-demand fitness classes, for everything from cycling and rowing to running, jogging, walking and yoga.
Cell Phonesallaboutarizonanews.com

10 Apps to Remove from your Smartphone to Protect Data

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work, and play. Sadly, it seems like every week there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Ways Your Smartphone Can Keep You Entertained Throughout the Year (2021)

Smartphones, from iPhones to Androids, have changed human life forever. Now, everyone has a smartphone. The chances are, you have friends or family members that are obsessed with their phones and never put them down - even you might be a little addicted. The craziest part about smartphone usage in 2021 is, less than 15 years ago, smartphones were not even close to how popular they are now. However, major technological advancements have changed all of that.
Weight Lossnewsbrig.com

Hyrope is a smart jump rope that pairs with an app to track your workout

Hygear, a smart fitness tool maker that launched in 2020, has introduced a smart jump rope that can provide users with real time feedback. The Hyrope can pair with the company’s official app to track the user’s jump count, speed, pace and calorie burn as they go along. Hygear’s app picks the interactive workouts they can follow based on their fitness goals and uses AI tech to adjust them based on actual performance.
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Google Takes Down Apps with Over 5.8M Downloads For Stealing Users’ Passwords

Google has removed nine Android apps from the Google Play Store, following analysts identifying that the apps were secretly nicking users’ Facebook passwords. In total, the apps had over 5.8 million downloads worldwide. According to T3, the “trojan” apps enticed users into entering their Facebook login information to bypass in-app...
Cell Phonesmymodernmet.com

Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build

Most LEGO aficionados probably have a giant pile of plastic pieces somewhere that they plan to organize “some day.” It’s hard to plan what to build when your LEGO bricks are in a jumble, but thanks to a fan-made app called Brickit, you won’t have to spend hours searching for the right pieces. The app uses AI technology to scan your cluttered collection of LEGO components and give you customizable suggestions on what to build from them.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

This new app can test your smartphone's water resistance

Users of IP-rated water resistant phones, which are often mistakenly called "waterproof", have to be careful. Even if their brand new flagship is perfectly sealed and marketed as being water resistant – its water resistance will likely fail eventually as the device is subjected to daily wear and tear. And...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

Top 7 Fixes for Google Play Store My Apps Not Showing

Google Play Store has a dedicated section that lists all the currently installed apps on your phone. The section also shows all the previously installed apps. If Google Play Store doesn’t show installed apps on your phone, it’s easy to bring them back as shown here. In case the screen that shows installed apps and games appears blank with a white screen, this post will help you with that too.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Over 90 temporarily free and on-sale Android apps and games you can grab this weekend

Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a slow Wednesday things have picked right back up, and so I have a bunch of sales to share with everyone, including some awesome standouts. First up is a sale for Limbo, a fantastic puzzle-platformer that shouldn't be missed. There are also sales going for all three Professor Layton games, some of the best adventure titles out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 73 on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Free app lets you check if you can upgrade to Windows 11 better than Microsoft’s official utility

Windows 11 has some specific requirements, and it is likely that more than 2/3 of PCs are not updatable to the new operating system. To help Windows users know if their device is supported, Microsoft released their PC Health Check utility, but that app has left much to be desired, delivering little information and guidance about how to fix any issues, and often making mistakes.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
Workoutsartofhealthyliving.com

Equipment That Can Help You Workout From Home

The coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic saw gyms, fitness classes and sports clubs around the country close for an extended period of time. This encouraged many of us to start working out from home and to implement home workouts into our day to day routine. Sure, as vaccines are being rolled out, fitness facilities are opening back up. But if you’ve found that you enjoy being able to exercise without leaving your own property, you may benefit from some of the equipment outlined below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy