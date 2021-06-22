WHO Debuts Yoga Smartphone App So You Can Get Your Free Workouts In
The World Health Organization (WHO) has debuted a new smartphone app, mYoga, that will enable users with an Android or iOS device to access free yoga workouts. Users who download mYoga will get free access to audio and video materials related to yoga, as well as lessons that range from three to 45 minutes in length. The app was launched as part of a collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union, with BeHe@lthy BeMobile in charge of developing the product.designtaxi.com