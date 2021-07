July promises to be an eventful month for the suborbital space tourism industry. Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), is set to fly its founder Richard Branson to space, as a member of the crew on the next test flight of the Virgin Galactic spaceplane. The trip will come less than two weeks before space startup Blue Origin flies its founder and e-commerce titan Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on the New Shepard rocket ship. These two high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space tourism industry in general, and Virgin Galactic being the only publicly listed space tourism player, could receive a lot of attention. Moreover, Virgin Galactic is also quite likely to resume taking bookings for its space flights following Mr. Branson’s trip, after having suspended ticket sales back in 2014.