Hong Kong leader refuses to say how media can avoid arrest in wake of Apple Daily raids

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has refused to clarify how journalists can avoid breaking the vaguely defined national security law following the raid and prosecution of journalists at a pro-democracy newspaper. At a regular press conference on Tuesday the city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, defended the arrest of senior Apple...

News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
Public Safetywcn247.com

Hong Kong's Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at airport

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media report that An editorial writer of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport while attempting to leave the city. Local media cited unidentified sources stating that editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested Sunday on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security. Police said they arrested a 57-year-old man at the airport but did not identify him. His arrest comes as pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News said in a statement that it would remove commentaries published on its site before June and halt its fundraising efforts due to concerns over the national security law.
ChinaDerrick

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.
Law EnforcementThe Guardian

Hong Kong police arrest senior Apple Daily journalist at airport

Hong Kong police have arrested a former senior Apple Daily journalist at the airport while he was attempting to leave the city. The 57-year-old journalist is the seventh staff member of the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper to be detained, after police accused them and the paper of foreign collusion under the national security law.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The symbolism of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

(CNN) — Jimmy Lai fled mainland China more than 60 years ago, smuggling himself into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12 to escape the chaos of the Communist Party. This week, Beijing finally caught up with him, after a law it had imposed on Hong Kong last year was used to take down his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily News

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s only remaining pro-democracy newspaper shuts down after police raid last week

One week after police in Hong Kong raided the newsroom of the Apple Daily, the Chinese territory’s final pro-democracy publication, the newspaper published its final edition on Thursday. In a statement, the board of directors of Apple Daily parent company Next Media said that both print and online editions would end because of “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The newspaper, ...
ChinaWNMT AM 650

Taiwan condemns closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan condemned the closure of Hong Kong’s most vocal pro-democracy newspaper the Apple Daily on Thursday as “political oppression” of the Chinese-run city’s media, saying it sounded the death knell for freedom of speech and the media. The paper printed its last edition on Thursday after a...
EconomyBBC

Apple Daily: Hong Kong bids emotional farewell to pro-democracy paper

Thousands across Hong Kong rushed to snap up the final edition of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which closed its doors after 26 years. Overnight, hundreds braved heavy rains, gathering outside its offices where a million copies were being printed. The publication decided to shut down after its reports were...
ChinaThe Guardian

The closure of Apple Daily marks the start of a sinister new era for Hong Kong

In recent weeks, I’ve read one example after another of a heartbreaking new genre of farewell journalism from some of Hong Kong’s most prominent figures. They cite different reasons for stopping. One says his contract might not be renewed; another that he’s too “tired and feeble” to continue; a third cites the growing number of things that are “completely unspeakable”. The truth is that in the year since Beijing imposed national security legislation upon Hong Kong, writing has simply become too perilous.
EconomyThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Hong Kong’s Apple Daily: gone but not forgotten

Apple Daily is dead. At midnight on Wednesday, Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy news outlet closed, forced out of business after authorities froze the assets of the 26-year-old tabloid and arrested executives and journalists. Through its outspoken support for protests, it had come to stand for resistance itself: for the freedom to know what is happening, to challenge authorities, and to imagine and demand another Hong Kong.
Law EnforcementPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong police arrest top writer from shuttered Apple Daily

Hong Kong police arrested the lead opinion writer of Apple Daily on national security grounds as he tried to fly out of the city, local media reported, days after the pro-democracy newspaper was forced to shut down. Hong Kong police confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man at the airport for "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security".
ChinaSeattle Times

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper folds under government pressure

HONG KONG — Holding umbrellas to shield themselves against a summer rain, supporters steadily streamed into the area around the dated green-and-white complex that houses the Apple Daily newsroom. Some just looked up, staring at the building. Others laid flowers, their children in tow. One posted a message of support...
ChinaThe Guardian

‘The pressure is unbearable’: final days of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

Newspaper’s closure shows how pro-democracy movement and press freedom are being crushed. On Wednesday morning, the Apple Daily reporter Angel Kwan was at a government press conference for the Hong Kong census when her phone started buzzing with notifications. Six days earlier, hundreds of police had raided her workplace, arrested her bosses and seized dozens of computers. On Monday, the company board had said it would have to shut the paper unless authorities unfroze its finances.
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper’s content comes after activists...
Public SafetyPosted by
KPCW

9 Arrested Over Alleged Plot To Plant Bombs Around Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Tuesday said they arrested nine people on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity, after uncovering an attempt to make explosives and plant bombs across the city. The arrests come amid a political divisive time in Hong Kong, two years after months of massive...
WorldTVOvermind

Why Hong Kong Police Raided an Apple Daily Newsroom

It’s been something that a lot of us have said over the course of the last few years, and that many people have said before that. But if anyone in America thinks they have it bad at this time, focus on the Apple Daily newsroom in Hong Kong. The arrests that were made recently and last summer kind of indicate that freedom of the press isn’t as big of a thing in Hong Kong as it is in America, where people have the nerve to say that they’re being shut down and silenced for what they say and report. Some might actually have a tough time when deciding who they want to pull for in this matter, but the fact is that because the Apple Daily posted what some folks believe is the wrong material, several of them were arrested for the act. For a while now things in China have been heard by many to be in a state of unrest, and this is without any doubt one of the reasons why such a problem persists, as neither the media nor the authorities have a lot of give to them, meaning that one side wants it their way, and the other side wants it theirs.

