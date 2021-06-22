Hong Kong leader refuses to say how media can avoid arrest in wake of Apple Daily raids

It’s been something that a lot of us have said over the course of the last few years, and that many people have said before that. But if anyone in America thinks they have it bad at this time, focus on the Apple Daily newsroom in Hong Kong. The arrests that were made recently and last summer kind of indicate that freedom of the press isn’t as big of a thing in Hong Kong as it is in America, where people have the nerve to say that they’re being shut down and silenced for what they say and report. Some might actually have a tough time when deciding who they want to pull for in this matter, but the fact is that because the Apple Daily posted what some folks believe is the wrong material, several of them were arrested for the act. For a while now things in China have been heard by many to be in a state of unrest, and this is without any doubt one of the reasons why such a problem persists, as neither the media nor the authorities have a lot of give to them, meaning that one side wants it their way, and the other side wants it theirs.