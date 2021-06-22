Cancel
Joanne Linville, actress known for her appearances in ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Twilight Zone,’ dies at 93

By Brandon Sapienza
NY Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Joanne Linville, best known for her appearance as a Romulan commander in a 1968 episode of “Star Trek,” has died. She was 93. Linville began her career with appearances on shows like “Studio One,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “Kraft Theatre” and “Playhouse 90.”. She also made appearances on “Bonanza,” “The...

