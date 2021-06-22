Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 01:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Oswego, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
City
Monroe, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators

Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
AfricaPosted by
The Hill

Human rights groups commend imprisonment of South Africa's Zuma

Human rights groups on Thursday celebrated the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma who turned himself in Wednesday evening for defying a court order to testify in front of a commission investigating allegations of corruption during his time in office. Zuma is currently being held in the Estcourt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy