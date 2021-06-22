Cancel
Kerr County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kerr by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kerr A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KERR COUNTY At 1236 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kerrville, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kerrville and Kerrville-Schreiner Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
