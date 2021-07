(CNN) — This is a map of the 2020 Electoral College results. And this is a map of vaccination rates by state (click "by state" to see it clearly!):. Assuming your brain is, well, working, you will notice the remarkable overlap between the two maps; states that voted for Joe Biden have higher vaccination rates while those that went for Donald Trump have far lower ones. And it's not just that! In most cases, the stronger a state went for Biden, the higher the overall vaccination rate in that state is. That relationship is inversely proportional for Trump: The higher the former President's winning percentage is in a state, the lower, generally speaking, the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.