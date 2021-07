Think of the last time you were trying to change someone's mind or get support for an idea. Perhaps you were speaking to an investor or board of directors--people who had as much power as you did, or more. Did you have the confidence and communication skills to be heard? As a young woman, I didn't. Only now, after more than 30 years of working and a decade of teaching leadership, have I finally found my voice. That's why I wrote my new book, Making Your Voice Heard: How to Own Your Space, Access Your Inner Power and Become Influential (Octopus Books).