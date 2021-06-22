Latest updated blog – Staying nice and warm for Tuesday – Nick

If you need to tend to any yardwork, the next few days are looking okay. With a slight drop in the humidity, partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s, Thursday gets a good rating from us. Even though we’ll be dry for Friday, the humidity and the heat will return once again. With highs expected in the lower 90s, we’ve given Friday a fair rating. The rating drops to a poor for Saturday as scattered t-storms will return with another upper-level wave kicking in. After a few t-storms early Sunday morning, we’ll be dry for the rest of the day. With the chance for some areas to still have some wet grass for Sunday, we’ve given Sunday a fair rating.