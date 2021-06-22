Latest updated blog – Staying nice and warm for Tuesday – Nick
Good late Monday evening, everyone. Today brought quite a change after our hot and humid weekend wrapped up the other day. Thanks to our cold front that passed through as advertised, we had some scattered t-storms develop late last night and better chances work through this morning. Once the last of the rain chances cleared out this afternoon, we were able to enjoy a dry afternoon after the area saw about half an inch of rain on average. Needless to say, areas that saw heavier pockets of rain had rain amounts push almost up to 2 inches before the rain chances moved on.www.koamnewsnow.com