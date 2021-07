Brazil has two crypto ETFs, and the SEC was ok with the booming interest of investors in Bitcoin. But its next president may not be too happy with this. Brazil seems to be close to putting the brakes on its race to boost the cryptocurrency industry. After pushing hard for the legality of digital asset trading, the recent nominee to lead the CVM (Brazil’s equivalent to the U.S SEC) said that the country must have greater control and vigilance over this type of operations.