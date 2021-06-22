Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US student athletes’ Supreme Court victory

Financial Times
 17 days ago

Top US drug regulator is accused of being too cosy with industry after approving Alzheimer’s drug. The head of the US Food and Drug Administration is under fire after approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, a Covid outbreak at a Chinese port has further disrupted global shipping, and the Tokyo Olympics will have limited spectators when the games begin next month. Plus, the FT’s US sports business correspondent, Sara Germano, explains the US Supreme Court ruling in favour of student athletes who sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

www.ft.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Big Pharma#Covid#Chinese#The Us Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Kamala Harris .
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

Supreme Court ruling against NCAA is limited in scope, Mason professor says

The unanimous U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling limiting the NCAA’s ability to restrict education-related benefits to athletes won’t have as broad an impact as some news outlets are reporting, said Craig Esherick, former Georgetown University men’s basketball coach, lawyer and associate professor in George Mason University’s College of Education and Human Development.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
California Stateijpr.org

Supreme Court, NCAA Decisions Embolden Advocates For College Athlete Compensation In California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
Congress & Courtsthemainewire.com

Supreme Court charts path to greater benefits for collegiate athletes

On June 21, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a decision in the case of NCAA v. Alston that will fundamentally change the world of sports. In a 9-0 vote, the Court ruled that benefits given to students by universities and conferences cannot be capped as long as they are tethered to education. Many are calling the decision a “significant blow” to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), but it is undoubtedly a win for collegiate athletes.
College Sportsmensjournal.com

The NCAA’s Supreme Court Blowout Is a Sign of Things to Come

The NCAA went to the Supreme Court in March with high hopes. Arguing before the justices in NCAA v. Alston, college sports’ governing body made the case that it knew what was best for the sports and the athletes who play them—and as a result, the NCAA should get broad deference from the court in setting rules limiting the compensation of those athletes.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

U.S. Supreme Court Tackles Retroactivity Issue

Last term, in Ramos v. Louisiana, 590 U.S. ___, 140 S. Ct. 1390 (2020), the U.S. Supreme Court held by a 6-3 vote that the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury, as incorporated against the states by way of the 14th Amendment, requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offense in a state criminal trial. Ramos overruled Apodaca v. Oregon, 406 U.S. 404 (1972), in which a plurality of the court held that the Sixth Amendment required unanimous jury verdicts in federal trials but not state trials.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
Congress & CourtsMontana Standard

Guest opinion: State Supreme Court trumps federal on voting law

In its 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder and in its July 1, 2021 decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the United States Supreme Court made clear that it will not interfere with States which adopt laws to suppress voting rights and which make it harder for minority people to vote.
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Rejects Another Questionable Qualified Immunity Decision By An Appeals Court

From the SCOTUS-plays-another-round-of-QI-hot-potato dept. The Supreme Court appears to be continuing to make amends for the mess it's made of qualified immunity over the years. Having tilted the playing field so far in favor of law enforcement even appeals court judges started making audible noise about the injustices encouraged by this doctrine, the Supreme Court seems to be trying to make things a bit more level.
Congress & CourtsCourier News

A surprising Supreme Court ruling

When is a case about a pipeline about more than the pipeline? When it produces a 5-4 Supreme Court decision with a surprising mix of conservative and liberal Justices on both sides. Their opinions reflect disagreements from the founding era over the role and power of the federal government. Pipeline...
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy