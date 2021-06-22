US student athletes’ Supreme Court victory
Top US drug regulator is accused of being too cosy with industry after approving Alzheimer’s drug. The head of the US Food and Drug Administration is under fire after approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug, a Covid outbreak at a Chinese port has further disrupted global shipping, and the Tokyo Olympics will have limited spectators when the games begin next month. Plus, the FT’s US sports business correspondent, Sara Germano, explains the US Supreme Court ruling in favour of student athletes who sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association.www.ft.com