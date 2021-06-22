Cancel
Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1: Wait, what?

By Jim McLennan
Cover picture for the articleRecord: 21-53. Pace: 46-116. Change on 2004: -6. It has been a rough couple of weeks to be a Diamondbacks’ fan. The team saw the previous franchise record of 14 consecutive losses obliterated, as they piled up 17 defeats in a row. They lost in every way imaginable. Blowouts? Check, four of the defeats being by six or more runs. One-run losses? Check. Five of those. Bad pitching? Check, for sure, with a team ERA of 6.88 during the streak. Lack of offense? Check: three shutouts, and another game where the D-backs managed one hit [we get to see that starter, Freddy Peralta, tomorrow night]. But this evening, the team finally managed to get their ducks in a row. The best start in a month, a solid bullpen performance and clutch hits when they needed them. The streak is over, folks!

