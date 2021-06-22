America the Beautiful A Dose of Politics: Ensuring the Red, White & Blue Uplifts the Rainbow

As it turns out, polling on Americans’ willingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus was accurate from the outset. In January, before the vaccine was widely available, Monmouth University polling found that 56 percent of Americans planned to get vaccinated as soon as possible or had already received at least one shot (at that point, of course, few had). Another 19 percent indicated that they would wait and see how the rollout went, and about a quarter said they were unlikely to get it at any point.