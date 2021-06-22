America the Beautiful A Dose of Politics: Ensuring the Red, White & Blue Uplifts the Rainbow
The Gayle Dose, Atlanta’s best gay podcast, brings elevated healing to the conversation around politics. Veteran journalist Rich Eldredge will moderate a powerful episode with Atlanta politicians and guests Sam Park, Matthew Wilson, and Malik Brown who will discuss workplace equality, conversion therapy, outcome-driven government, record-breaking anti-trans legislation, and racism in the gay community. This is the first live recording of the podcast. The event is free and open to the public. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. A live stream of the event is also available via Facebook. https://thegaylydose.com.creativeloafing.com