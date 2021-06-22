An Evening with Stacey Abrams
Charis and Picador Present: An Evening with Stacey Abrams to celebrate the paperback launch of OUR TIME IS NOW with Cari Champion. Picador is honored to present “An Evening with Stacey Abrams” to celebrate the paperback launch of the New York Times bestseller OUR TIME IS NOW. Stacey will be joined by Cari Champion on June 22 at 7 PM EST on Zoom Webinar to discuss the urgency of ending voter suppression and how we can empower citizens to use their power to shape the future. The conversation will be followed by moderated audience Q&A.creativeloafing.com