An Evening with Stacey Abrams

On Tuesday, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Black investigative reporter for the New York Times and 2020 Pulitzer Prize winning journalist for her groundbreaking work on the 1619 Project, announced on CBS This Morning with Gayle King that she has decided to decline an offer of tenure from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill amidst controversy. She will join the faculty of Howard University as Knight Chair in Race and Journalism to help educate the next generation of Black students. Knight Chairs in Journalism are top professionals who bridge the newsroom-classroom divide with innovative teaching, major outreach projects and their own journalism. Award winning journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates author, former national correspondent for The Atlantic and Howard University Alum will also join the faculty as the Sterling Brown Chair in the English Department. Both are recipients of the MacArthur Genius Fellowship award. He will begin the position following completion of several current obligations. “I heard a wise man once say, ‘A man who hates home will never be happy.’ And it is in the pursuit of wisdom and happiness that I return to join the esteemed faculty of Howard University. This is the faculty that molded me. This is the faculty that strengthened me.” Coates said In a statement.