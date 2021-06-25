Cancel
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2021: Best offers on Dell gaming laptops, Huawei MateBook 13 and more

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest sale events of the year – is in full swing, and with it, has brought some excellent offers on across a huge range of categories.

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the two-day bonanza or are completely new to the shopping event, now’s the time to get your shopping lists in order – one day is already down, but you’ve still got another 24 hours of deals to go.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices , Nintendo Switch consoles and Apple products to TVs and home appliances . Luckily, we’ve got all the best offers in those areas, and more.

As for tech , a decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, something we’ve all learnt over the past year (some of us, even the hard way). But, high-end devices don’t come cheap.

Read more:

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the leading models, making now the perfect time to snap up a new one at a more pocket-friendly price. For some even better news, we’re doing the hard work for you, scouring the retailer’s website to bring you only the best deals for day two – thank us later.

The best Prime Day laptop deals available now

Prime Day laptop deals under £200

Asus 15.6in Chromebook C523NA: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

A great laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, the Asus Chromebook C523NA is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a large 1080p touchscreen spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are.

Acer Chromebook 311 C722: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

A compact Chromebook with an enormous battery life, the Chromebook 311 C722 will go 15 hours on a single charge. Its tiny size and spill-proof keyboard makes it ideal for throwing in a backpack, taking on a plane, or just tipping entire cups of coffee on it for fun.

iOTA Flo 360 11.6in: Was £199, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re still crunching the numbers, but we think this just might be the cheapest laptop in this year’s Prime Day sale. For your £129.99 you get a convertible two-in-one Windows machine with a neat, no-frills design, a modest processor and RAM and a decent 1080p screen. Fold the keyboard 360-degrees and the iOTA becomes a functional Windows 10 tablet.

Prime Day laptop deals under £400

HP Chromebook x360 14c-ca0003na: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 14in Chromebook is powered by Google’s operating system, making it a great choice for web-based and writing work on the go. Its 360-degree hinge design allows you to fold the keyboard all the way around, effectively turning the laptop into a tablet for use when travelling or lounging on the sofa.

Prime Day laptop deals under £600

Microsoft Surface laptop go 12.4in: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

The Surface laptop go is essentially the MacBook air of the Surface laptop range, and right now you can pick one up with a £120 discount. Thin, light and with an elegant, all-aluminium design, the Surface laptop go runs on Windows 10 and packs impressive specifications for the price: 8GB of memory, a 10th generation Core i5 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

HP Pavilion 15-ec1001na 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £649.99, now £529.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 15.6in gaming laptop from HP has just dropped to its lowest price ever. The HP Pavilion 15-ec1001na walks the line between performance and cost: its specifications can handle all but the most graphically demanding games and the 1080p display offers impeccable clarity.

Huawei matebook 13: Was £789.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 13 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured its one-inch-larger sibling in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021 , where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks. “The high-resolution display on the matebook looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”

Asus zenbook 14in UM425: Was £799.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

This smart 14in Asus zenbook is a thin laptop with a 4K display, a super-fast Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it all day without worrying about recharging, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you oodles of storage to play with.

Huawei matebook D 14 laptop: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

The matebook D is the more affordable range of Huawei laptops, but they’re certainly no slouches. This 14in model not only looks great, put packs in 16GB of memory and a mid-range Core i5 processor, giving it the kind of performance you’d expect from a laptop costing twice this much.

Prime Day laptop deals under £800

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £759, Amazon.co.uk

The surface laptop 3 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best high-end laptops you can buy , where our reviewer was suitably impressed by how the surface laptop 3 performs: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £899, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

The surface pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. When used with the fetching Alcantara-coated keyboard case it becomes a two-in-one laptop versatile enough to replace your desktop computer.

Buy now

HP envy x360 13-ay0008na: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

The 13in HP envy x360 is a versatile two-in-one device with narrow bezels for an edge-to-edge display. This model has the mid-range Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of solid-state storage, which is plenty of power for everyday use, while additional features such as the integrated fingerprint scanner ensure only you can access your personal data.

Prime Day laptop deals under £1,000

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £893, Amazon.co.uk

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops , our reviewer said that “everything... is amazingly speedy”. “The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Dell G5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,049, now £879, Amazon.co.uk

The G5 is a powerful laptop designed with gaming and entertainment in mind. Dell’s proprietary load-balancing tech can seamlessly distribute power to where its needed most, shifting focus from the CPU to the GPU during processor-intensive tasks to keep frame-rates high while you play.

Buy now

Asus zenbook UX434FQ 14in full HD touch screen laptop: Was £1,299.99, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

This compact, touchscreen-enabled zenbook from Asus is one of the brand’s lightest laptops. It’s got a nano-edge display, giving you more screen in a smaller chassis. The smartphone-like interface embedded into the touchpad has also been updated, providing quicker access to the functions and shortcuts that you use the most.

LG gram 16Z90P 16in laptop: Was £1,449, now £1,139, Amazon.co.uk

At 1.19kg, the LG gram 16 holds the Guinness World Record for the lightest 16in laptop. With a 16:10 display though, our reviewer said that “it’s far from feeble”. In our round-up of the best lightweight laptops , our writer said that it is geared towards both productivity and entertainment, “particularly because the bezels are extremely thin”. The device boasts an incredible 18-hour battery life, eliminating the need to carry a charging cable with you on busy days.

Buy now

