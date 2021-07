Bryson DeChambeau is known for bombing long drives, but a rocket he unleashed during The Match 4 may top all the rest. The mammoth 17th hole (it was the 8th hole during The Match) at Moonlight Basin measures at a gawdy 777 yards. However, the scorecard yardage is a bit deceiving as the course sits at roughly 7,500 feet above sea level, and the tee shot features a 280-foot drop. It was the perfect stage for a potential 500-yard drive.