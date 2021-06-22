Cancel
Blue Energy signs hydrogen pact

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian explorer is investigating the potential for conversion of pre-development gas production, from pilot gas well operations to hydrogen for supply to Stanmore’s Isaac Plains Complex equipment fleet. Sydney-listed Blue Energy has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with fellow Australian firm Stanmore Resources to supply hydrogen from...

