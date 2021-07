The 'black swan' event could have had much graver consequences for LNG trade and the Gas Exporting Countries' Forum suggests revisions to shipping contracts. The shipping industry faced a "new black swan" on March 23 2021, when the containership Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal. In the event, the LNG market was not much affected, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said July 7, but the situation could have been much worse, had it lasted longer than a w...