Camden, ME

Author to share first two books in mystery series

Sun-Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Camden Public Library will welcome back writer Matt Cost (a.k.a. Matthew Langdon Cost) for a two-part book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. This online event will serve as a launch for Cost’s new book “Wolfe Trap.” The novel is the first in a new series surrounding private investigator Clay Wolfe, in the fictional coastal town of Port Essex, Maine. The other book in the library presentation is Cost’s book, “Mainely Power,” which was selected by the Maine Humanities Council as its 2021 fiction choice for this summer’s statewide reading experience called “Read ME.” Cost will present both books in a Zoom program that is sure to get audiences to dive into these thrilling mysteries.

