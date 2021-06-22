Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – With all eyes on the U.S. central bank this week, some investors are looking to a parade of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to the Fed’s June meeting was too extreme. The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on...

941theduke.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Interest Rates#Reserve Bank#Reuters#Treasury#Citi#Congress#Data#Brown Advisory#Dakota Wealth#Td Securities#Fed#Truist Advisory Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would tolerate transitory periods of consumer inflation moderately above its 2% goal — and take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs. The central bank for the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

FOMC minutes highlight FX policy divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirms that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policymakers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Chief Rejects Market Push for Early Tightening

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Thursday sought to drive home the message that a step-down in bond purchases did not represent a withdrawal of support, rejecting views it had embarked on a policy tightening path. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday announced it would scale...
Economyactionforex.com

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors was held by videoconference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. PRESENT:. Jerome H. Powell, Chair. John C. Williams, Vice Chair. Thomas I. Barkin. Raphael...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq post record closing highs after Fed minutes

U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closing highs after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated officials may not be ready yet to move on tightening policy. According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting, Fed officials...
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
BusinessThe Decatur Daily

Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed's June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly positive...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats Below $1,800 as Dollar Advances After Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed gains made during a six-day winning streak as investors mulled Federal Reserve minutes that showed policy makers wanted a more solid economic recovery before setting a timeline for trimming bond purchases. Notes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated officials weren’t ready to schedule the withdrawal of...
Marketskitco.com

Falling yields of the 10-year note support higher gold prices

Today the minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting were released. They revealed that Federal Reserve members are now talking about the timeline to start reducing their asset purchases at a pace quicker than earlier anticipated. The net effect on U.S. debt instruments was a drop in the existing yields. Currently, the 10-year Treasury note is fixed at 1.315%, with the 30-year treasury at its lowest level since February at 1.936%. Declining yields increase the demand for the safe-haven asset gold as it lowers the cost of owning the precious yellow metal.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Maintains Gains After Fed Minutes Point to Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar maintained a strong tone in early European trade Thursday after the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the world’s most influential central bank is moving towards tightening monetary policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint around two-month lows, Polish central bank eyed

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint fell to around two-month lows on Thursday amid a risk-off retreat in markets, failing to capitalise on data bolstering a case for more rate hikes in those countries. In Poland, the zloty slipped 0.1% before a central bank meeting expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Markets will be looking for signs of when the bank could start normalising policy. Romania's leu held steady, at 4.927 per euro, a day after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, too, but said it was assessing a timeline for a return to policy normalisation. Central Europe is facing strong inflationary pressures as economies come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and recover this year. Hungary's headline inflation rate hit its highest level since 2012 in June, data showed on Thursday. Both the Czech and Hungarian central banks jumped ahead of others in the European Union last month to begin raising interest rates amid strong inflationary pressures. Polish and Romanian rate setters have so far resisted. The Hungarian inflation data, along with strong May retail sales figures in the Czech Republic published on Thursday, backed expectations of more hikes in both countries - which should provide some resistance to further currency weakening. Despite this, currencies slipped on Thursday in the global risk-off move on expectations U.S. policymakers are moving toward tapering asset purchases as soon as this year. The forint fell 0.3% to 358.35 to the euro and the crown eased 0.2% to 25.83. A Prague dealer said the crown might be hitting the bottom of its retreat seen so far in July. "I would expect it will not be too easy to (move weaker)," the dealer said. Eyes in the region were turning to Poland's central bank, as well as the European Central Bank, which is set to release a strategy update that could see it allow for higher inflation. Some analysts have said Poland could soon turn hawkish. In an interview published on Sunday, Governor Adam Glapinski said demand-driven inflation that would require a response from the central bank could appear in autumn at the earliest. Polish bond yields were lower before the meeting. Stock markets were also weaker after a dip in global shares. Warsaw blue chips led losses, falling 1.2%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1052 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
Marketsdailyforex.com

FOMC Minutes Trigger Risk-Off Flow

Yesterday’s release of the most recent FOMC meeting minutes revealed further evidence that the Federal Reserve is broadly aware that the unprecedented QE program, which has been running for several years now, is going to have to be wound down in the foreseeable future. The key quote from the minutes was:
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy