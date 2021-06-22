Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish apologises for mouthing racist slur in resurfaced video: “I am appalled and embarrassed”

By Jackson Langford
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has addressed and apologised for an old, edited video circulating on social media in which she appears to mouth a racist slur. In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram story, Eilish wrote that she is “appalled and embarrassed” about an edited video that resurfaced on TikTok, which appears to show the singer mouthing an anti-Asian slur along to a song when she was “13 or 14” years old.

www.nme.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mouthing#Racist Slur#Pets#Tiktok#Anti Asian#British Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Billie Eilish’s New BF Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes For Past Homophobic & Racists Posts On Social Media

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce acknowledged his past posts were ‘irresponsible,’ ‘hurtful,’ and ‘offensive’ in an apology shared to his Instagram story on June 17. Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, has issued an apology for past racist and homophobic posts on social media. The actor, who is dating Billie Eilish, 19, took to Instagram to acknowledge his past “hurtful” and “offensive” remarks on Thursday, June 17. “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past,” the Light House actor began via his IG story.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Apologizes After Viral TikTok Alleging Racial Slur Runs Around

Billie Eilish has been dealing with backlash in recent days. The No Time To Die singer caught flack by dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, an actor and writer who was found to have used anti-lgbtq slurs and more on social media years ago. He has since apologized. Then, people started looking into Eilish herself, with one social media user sharing a video of her speaking in gibberish that came off as an anti-asian slur as well as seemingly mouthing a racial slur. She is now on an apology tour herself.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Billie Eilish Appears to Call Out Her Fans After Her Beau's Racist and Homophobic Posts Are Exposed

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce is under fire after his old misogynistic tweets and his Facebook comments, in which he used homophobic slurs, resurfaced online over the weekend. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has once again landed in hot water, though this time she didn't directly cause the storm of criticism. It's her new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce's old racist and homophobic social media posts that became the root of the issue.
Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album. The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.
MusicNME

Billie Eilish announces new song ‘NDA’, arriving next week

Billie Eilish has announced details of another new song called ‘NDA’, which is set to be released next week. The track will feature on the star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will arrive on July 30. After teasing a new announcement on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 1), Eilish...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Billie Eilish’s boyfriend accused of racism, homophobia after old posts allegedly surface

Billie Eilish‘s new boyfriend, 29-year-old writer/actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, is facing backlash from Eilish’s fanbase due to some offensive comments he allegedly posted on Facebook. These comments include racist and homophobic slurs, resurfacing on Twitter and TikTok this weekend. However, the screencaps haven’t been verified as genuine, as Vorce doesn’t have a public Facebook page.
POTUSWashington Post

Billie Eilish apologizes for lip-synching anti-Asian slur in years-old video

Superstar singer-songwriter Billie Eilish apologized Monday in response to a viral video showing years-old clips of the Grammy winner lip-syncing a racial slur. “There’s a video edit of me going around when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed,” Eilish wrote in an apology posted to her Instagram Stories, adding: “nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Billie Eilish: People don’t know anything about me

Billie Eilish has insisted people don’t know anything about her. The 19-year-old singer has slammed the public perception of her personality, as she says people on the internet really don’t know as much about her as they think because she purposefully keeps her private life away from the spotlight. Billie...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Billie Eilish Issues Apology For Using Ethnic Slur

Billie Eilish shared a lengthy apology on her Instagram Story, saying that she is “appalled and embarrassed” by the video clip that appeared to show the singer mocking an Asian accent and using the ethnic slur, “c—k,” referring to someone of Chinese descent. On Monday (June 21st) night she wrote,...
Hair CareCosmopolitan

You need to see Billie Eilish with a new Lady Di brushback hairstyle

Right, it's officially happening. There's nothing you can do to stop it. The 80s brushback, made famous by the likes of Lady Di is coming back. If you want to look cool in 2021-22, I'm sorry to break it to you, but the mullet and shag looks that took over your timelines this year are about to be seriously overshadowed.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Next 'Happier Than Ever' Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project with another single. On Friday (July 2), Eilish posted a contorted image of her face to reveal her next single, and she's not keeping her lips sealed about it. Titled "NDA," the song will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Billie Eilish's 'NDA' arrives Friday

Billie Eilish is readying for the release of her new song "NDA," and accompanying music video at the end of the week. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Billie Eilish. forthcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which will be available beginning July 30....
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish book captures a well-documented life

The new Billie Eilish book project could not be any more “of the moment.” At the same time, it could not be any more old-fashioned. Leave it to the crafty 19-year-old pop singer/songwriter to pull off such an oxymoronic feat. What feels most current is the multimedia presentation of “Billie...

Comments / 2

Community Policy