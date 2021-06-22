Billie Eilish apologises for mouthing racist slur in resurfaced video: “I am appalled and embarrassed”
Billie Eilish has addressed and apologised for an old, edited video circulating on social media in which she appears to mouth a racist slur. In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram story, Eilish wrote that she is “appalled and embarrassed” about an edited video that resurfaced on TikTok, which appears to show the singer mouthing an anti-Asian slur along to a song when she was “13 or 14” years old.www.nme.com