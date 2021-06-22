Flood Advisory issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the Georgetown to Round Rock area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Serenada, Leander, Weir, Georgetown Dam, Sun City and Brushy Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.