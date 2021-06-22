Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRIMES AND EAST CENTRAL BRAZOS COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Anderson, or 16 miles northeast of Navasota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Navasota, Anderson, Richards, Carlos and Roans Prairie. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov