'Can someone please explain?' Hugh Jackman struggles to use a microwave while in mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney as helpful fans try to assist him remotely

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Hugh Jackman has admitted he's yet to master the microwave in his hotel room as he quarantines in Sydney.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor confessed that he still hadn't figured out how to work the timer on the microwave in his hotel room.

A frustrated Hugh confessed that he was up to day 11 in his mandatory 14-day quarantine, and he was still having to heat his food in 30-second increments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9W4h_0abZUfmE00
Send help: Hugh Jackman has admitted he has been struggling to work the microwave in his hotel room as he quarantines in Sydney

'Alright, this is morning 11. This is my microwave and I still don't know how to...' he began in a video, which showed him reaching for the 'start' button on his microwave.

'When I press "start", I get 30 seconds, and so I just keep pressing it every time, because I don't know how to put on more. Can someone please explain? Please?'

The seemingly high tech microwave didn't feature the usual time buttons, with just 'start', 'stop/clear', 'auto cook', 'power level', and up and down buttons available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ytust_0abZUfmE00
Struggling: In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor confessed that he still hadn't figured out how to work the timer 

'The struggle is real. Morning 11 in quarantine and I STILL can't figure out how to make the microwave go longer than :30!!! #4moresleeps,' Hugh captioned the post.

Many fans tried to coach Hugh through his microwave problems, offering advice in the comments section.

'I believe you should keep pressing start and it will keep adding 30 seconds each time. That's how mine works at least,' wrote one person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6eoH_0abZUfmE00
Taking his time: A frustrated Hugh confessed that he was up to day 11 in his mandatory 14-day quarantine, and he was still having to heat his food in 30-second increments

'Hit power level and the up/down arrows I think,' added another, while one person advised, 'GIVE UP AND GO BACK TO THE BLUEBERRIES'.

A seemingly bored Hugh has been keeping himself amused by practicing throwing blueberries into his mouth, sharing his progress with his fans on Instagram.

Hugh recently returned to Australia from his home in New York City, and revealed on Monday that his family had treated him to takeaway ricotta pancakes from Bills restaurant in Sydney for US Father's Day, calling the dish his 'absolute favourites'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNwLu_0abZUfmE00
'The struggle is real. Morning 11 in quarantine and I STILL can't figure out how to make the microwave go longer than :30!!! #4moresleeps,' Hugh captioned the post
