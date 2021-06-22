Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Yuan steady as dollar pauses ahead of Fed chief's testimony

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan steadied even as the central bank set the mid-point at 1-1/2-month lows on Tuesday, as the resurgent dollar paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony to Congress. The spot market opened at 6.4640 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, roughly flat from the previous late session close. At the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, the lowest since May 7. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped below 92, as its recent spurt - triggered by tightening expectations - showed signs of fatigue. The yuan also found support from sustained needs from companies to convert their dollar holdings into the Chinese currency, and continuous foreign inflows. "Foreign funds continue to flow into RMB assets such as Chinese government bonds and A-share leaders, which formed positive feedback on the RMB exchange rate," said CSOP Asset Management said in its market outlook. Traders will also be looking for fresh cues from the Fed. The U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony for a congressional hearing on Tuesday. "This week, we'll pay attention to the Fed talks, and will keep our overnight exposure limited," said a trader at a foreign bank. The yuan market at 0504 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4546 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4653 6.4653 0.00% Divergence from 0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.83 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.983 91.911 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4692 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6378 -2.66% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Economy#U S Federal Reserve#Inflation#Fed#Chinese#The U S Federal Reserve#Congress#Csop Asset Management#Hkex#Dollar#Pboc#Offshore#Shanghai Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks edge up after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices maintained gains on Wednesday, holding down yields, and two stock indexes notched record highs after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting largely confirmed market expectations. The dollar remained firm. At a mid-June meeting, Fed officials said substantial further progress on...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar falls as euro climbs in risky FX rout

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Thursday from a three-month high hit late in the previous session, mainly due to strength in the euro after the European Central Bank set a new inflation target and as concerns grew over the spread of COVID variants. Softness in...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Down Over Fed Signal, China Tech Crackdown

Asian markets were broadly down Thursday after the Fed signalled a possible inflation-induced policy change, while concerns lingered over China's crackdown on tech giants. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that while rising prices were expected as the US economy recovered from the pandemic, the inflation jump was higher than expected.
BusinessThe Decatur Daily

Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed's June meeting released Wednesday, reflected a broadly positive...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China govt bond yields slump after cabinet floats RRR cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after the State Council, the country's cabinet, said authorities would use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to support the economy. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in RRR - the mandatory reserves that banks have to set aside - as a strong easing signal.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
Economykdal610.com

China central bank vows to push real lending rates lower

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will continue to push real lending rates lower and reduce financing costs for small companies through targeted monetary policy tools, central bank vice governor, Fan Yifei, said on Thursday. The People’s Bank of China will also make timely adjustments to policy tools and keep the yuan...
Marketswcn247.com

Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. stimulus and Japanese officials recommended declaring a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Sydney advanced. Wall Street closed at a record high overnight, boosted by technology, industrial and health care stocks. Japanese officials recommended the state of emergency due to a surge in infections. South Korea reported a one-day record increase of 1,275 new cases. The Fed released minutes of its latest meeting that gave an upbeat view of the U.S. economic outlook and showed board members discussed how and when they might reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.
Economyactionforex.com

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors was held by videoconference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. PRESENT:. Jerome H. Powell, Chair. John C. Williams, Vice Chair. Thomas I. Barkin. Raphael...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. dollar little changed following Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar was slightly higher on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which showed Fed officials wrestling with the onset of inflation and financial stability concerns but included no big surprises. Fed officials last month felt substantial further...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold set to snap six-day winning streak as US dollar firms on Fed minutes

BENGALURU (July 8): Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger US dollar after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting highlighted inflationary pressure and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year. Spot gold was down 0.3% at US$1,797.46 per ounce, as of...
Economymining.com

Copper price down as Fed boosts dollar

Copper prices retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve confirmed plans to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. The Fed’s plans, which would reduce liquidity in the market, have helped to drag back copper prices from the $10,747.50 a tonne record high touched in May. Copper for delivery in...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

June FOMC minutes tatter taper-talk bets; Fed pledges to act if risk materializes

Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve Policy meet released on Wednesday, did not deliver any clue on when or how the US Central Bank would begin to taper fiscal supports for the economy, as Fed policymakers had reportedly sensed that an uneven recovery over recent months had fallen short of engendering the impetus that might have prompted the Central Bank officials to harness a hawkish tone, however, the Fed had agreed to act, if a prolonged rise in inflation indicators or unescapable fiscal risks could materialize.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold on back foot as dollar strengthens after Fed minutes

* U.S. Treasury yields continue fall (Adds details, updates prices) July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting highlighted inflationary pressures and confirmed that asset purchases tapering is on the cards this year. Spot...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro stands tall in broad risky FX bets rout

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The euro climbed across the board on Thursday and the Japanese yen was on track to post its biggest daily rise this year as investors dumped risky positions in currency markets in a broad-based unwinding by some hedge funds. A weakness in mega cap U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy