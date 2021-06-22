‘Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine’

Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder revealed his intentions to participate in a Rick and Morty-related project. How often Rick will be able to say Morty in an episode? Is Morty tired of his grandfather’s follies? Isn’t anyone going to stop Rick while he takes Morty away from his normal life to take him to travel in space / time? … Those and others are doubts that do not let more than one fan of the most popular animated series of the moment sleep, Rick and morty. Now, there is another question for them. Can you imagine a live-action starring this pair? Because Zack Snyder Yes.