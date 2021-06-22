Cancel
Mental Health

Madison Beer On Mental Health

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing under the difficult lens of social media since the age of 12, Madison Beer knows far too well the impact online bullying can have on a person’s mental health. In this episode of the Spout Podcast, she shares how the advice society gives to young people on handling public scrutiny is not practical. She speaks out on the challenges of being healthy and brave in an abusive online world and how if she's not careful, her fame could stunt her art. We also find out what goes on in her DM's, who her current obsession is, what career she'd like to explore next, and what she would do if she had a time machine.

